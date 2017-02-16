Bain Capital-owned Canada Goose files for initial public offering
Canada Goose Inc , a Toronto designer and maker of outdoor luxury apparel, has filed for an initial public offering of its subordinate voting shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to a report by Reuters . The company has priced the offering at US$100 million, Reuters said, citing a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing.
