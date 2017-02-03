Bain Capital completes Innocor acquisition
February 3, 2017 - Innocor, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced foam products for commercial and retail channels, today announced the completion of its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm. Carol Eicher, Chief Executive Officer, will continue to lead the company together with the current management team.
