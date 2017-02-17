Bain Capital, Bow Street and Adama co...

Bain Capital, Bow Street and Adama complete take-private Blue Nile buyout

Read more: PE Hub

Bain Capital Private Equity, Bow Street and Adama Partners have closed their previously announced take-private acquisition of online jeweler Blue Nile for $40.75 per share. As a result of the closing, Blue Nile's stock will stop trading on the NASDAQ on February 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

