Bain Capital, Bow Street and Adama complete take-private Blue Nile buyout
Bain Capital Private Equity, Bow Street and Adama Partners have closed their previously announced take-private acquisition of online jeweler Blue Nile for $40.75 per share. As a result of the closing, Blue Nile's stock will stop trading on the NASDAQ on February 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|2
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb 13
|Leo1963
|21
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC