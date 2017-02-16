Atomico closes US$765 million tech venture fund, Europe's biggest
Atomico, which has spent the past decade proving startups can prosper outside Silicon Valley, said on Thursday it had closed Europe's largest standalone tech venture fund, a US$765 million war chest that reflects the region's growing financing firepower. Atomico CEO Niklas Zennstrom attends the eG8 forum in Paris May 25, 2011.
