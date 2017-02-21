Arrakis Therapeutics Announces $38 Million Series A Financing to...
The company has also named serial entrepreneur and biotech leader Michael Gilman, Ph.D., as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance Arrakis' proprietary discovery platforms, comprised of a high-throughput, comprehensive system of bioinformatics tools, assays and chemical libraries that can identify new ribonucleic acid targets and create new small-molecule drugs.
