Apax Partners in talks to buy Israel's Syneron Medical -report

Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday. Representatives from Apax met Syneron executives in Israel last week and the talks are being managed by Barclays, according to Calcalist, a leading Israeli publication, which did not name its sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.