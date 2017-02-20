'Angel investments' to spend $50 bln in coming years: Association
"Angel investors," a group of wealthy individuals putting up their own money to back small- and medium-sized businesses, are expected to spend $50 billion in the coming years for such purposes, a leading association announced in an Istanbul summit on Feb. 13. Baybars Altuntas, chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, said the capability of angel investors should be leveraged to increase efficiency of investments, along with market size. Altuntas said 320,000 business angels invested 6.7 billion euros in Europe and $26 billion in the U.S. last year.
