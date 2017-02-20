'Angel investments' to spend $50 bln ...

'Angel investments' to spend $50 bln in coming years: Association

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

"Angel investors," a group of wealthy individuals putting up their own money to back small- and medium-sized businesses, are expected to spend $50 billion in the coming years for such purposes, a leading association announced in an Istanbul summit on Feb. 13. Baybars Altuntas, chairman of the World Business Angels Investment Forum, said the capability of angel investors should be leveraged to increase efficiency of investments, along with market size. Altuntas said 320,000 business angels invested 6.7 billion euros in Europe and $26 billion in the U.S. last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb 9 joey simpson 20
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC