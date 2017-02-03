A New Addition to Investor Directory
Gibraltar Ventures is passionate about backing exceptional entrepreneurs. Founded in 2013 by eight like-minded executives, our mission is to identify and proactively contribute to the success of the next cohort of great Canadian technology companies.
