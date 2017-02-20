8i Announces $27 Million Series B Fun...

8i Announces $27 Million Series B Funding to Bring Holograms to...

The new round, which brings 8is total funding to $41 million, was led by Time Warner Investments, with participation from Baidu Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Verizon Ventures, One Ventures, Carsten Maschmeyers Seed & Speed Ventures, and existing investors. This is the first investment in VR/AR for Baidu, Inc. through its recently formed fund, Baidu Ventures.

