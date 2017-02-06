$550M committed to private equity fun...

$550M committed to private equity fund for Detroit-based Huron Capital Partners

Read more: Model D

The Detroit-based Huron Capital Partners has closed its private equity fund $50 million over its target goal and three months after marketing efforts began. New York's Sixpoint Partners, which served as the exclusive global placement agent for The Huron Fund V L.P., closed the fund with $550 million in total limited partner capital commitments.

Chicago, IL

