Zuckerberg Firm Leads $50 Million Fun...

Zuckerberg Firm Leads $50 Million Funding for Startup

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: DM Review

Collibra, a software company that helps big organizations -- from banks to manufacturing firms to healthcare providers -- keep tabs on their data, has received $50 million from venture capital firms to fund its expansion, the company said Wednesday. ICONIQ Capital, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm that counts Facebook Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter Inc. co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and LinkedIn Corp.'s co-founder Reid Hoffman, among its investors, led the funding round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Jan 20 Leo1963 450
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,177,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC