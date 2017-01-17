Zuckerberg Firm Leads $50 Million Funding for Startup
Collibra, a software company that helps big organizations -- from banks to manufacturing firms to healthcare providers -- keep tabs on their data, has received $50 million from venture capital firms to fund its expansion, the company said Wednesday. ICONIQ Capital, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm that counts Facebook Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter Inc. co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and LinkedIn Corp.'s co-founder Reid Hoffman, among its investors, led the funding round.
