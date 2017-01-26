Winners of start-up awards set off on a 'Rocketship' fuelled business trip to UK
New Delhi [India], Jan.28 : The UK's Department for International Trade in India will be taking the 10 winners of their TECH Rocketship Awards and two winners of their Dev Tech awards to the UK from January 29 - February 3 2017. The TECH Rocketship Awards are aimed at fostering technology, innovation and collaboration between start-ups, universities, and industry leaders in India and in the UK.
