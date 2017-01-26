Why Canada's startups should look to Asia for investors

Joshua Brown is chief representative for Canada at Tractus Asia, an Asia-based business advisory firm, and Canada activities chair at the Canada ASEAN Business Council . The development of Asian growth markets in the past two decades has seen an evolution in the mindset of Asian investors, the rise of a large class of high-net-worth individual investors and family offices and dramatic expansion of outwardly focused Asian institutional investors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.