What Brexit? London remains 'undisputed tech capital of Europe'
In a year which saw the UK vote to leave the EU, many in the tech industry warned of the departure of talent, money and status in the UK tech sector. However, data from London & Partners, the Mayor of London's promotional company, found that the UK tech sector drew more investment than that of any other European country in 2016.
