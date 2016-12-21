Venture capitalists see promise after a tight year for startups

The amount of money that flowed into U.S. startups fell in 2016 for the first time in four years as the number of deals struck tumbled to their lowest levels since 2011. But the technology world has high hopes that 2017 will prove to be brighter, as the parent company of Snapchat and other highfliers prepare to go public and venture capitalists amass huge new war chests.

