Venture capitalist Art Pappas to receive CED Life Science Leadership Award

The Council for Entrepreneurial Development has picked North Carolina life science pacesetter Art Pappas, managing partner of venture capital firm Pappas Ventures, to receive its 2017 Life Science Leadership Award. Pappas, who serves on the board of directors of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center's executive committee as its past chairman, has contributed some three decades to the growth of North Carolina's global leadership in the life sciences.

