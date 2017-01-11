Venture capital investments fall sharply in Colorado Springs after year of unusual highs
Venture capital investments in startups in Colorado Springs, the rest of the state and nationwide all fell sharply in 2016, according to a quarterly report, compared to last year's numbers that were boosted by a series of big deals at all three levels. No Colorado Springs companies were included in the 10 largest Colorado deals included in the MoneyTree Report, but a $530,000 investment in Pyxant Labs during the third quarter the company was included in that quarter's report and CEO and founder Maurice Gaubatz confirmed the company received another $670,000 in the fourth quarter.
