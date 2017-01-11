Venture capital investments fall shar...

Venture capital investments fall sharply in Colorado Springs after year of unusual highs

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Venture capital investments in startups in Colorado Springs, the rest of the state and nationwide all fell sharply in 2016, according to a quarterly report, compared to last year's numbers that were boosted by a series of big deals at all three levels. No Colorado Springs companies were included in the 10 largest Colorado deals included in the MoneyTree Report, but a $530,000 investment in Pyxant Labs during the third quarter the company was included in that quarter's report and CEO and founder Maurice Gaubatz confirmed the company received another $670,000 in the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ... Aug '16 Pat Dane 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC