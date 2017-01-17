Venture Capital Dos and Dona ts at Silicon Slope Tech Summit
The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit drew large crowds on its first day-particularly for a session on venture capital that was standing room only in a large auditorium at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The panelists, seasoned veterans in the VC community, traded war stories about major deals won and lost and offered advice for entrepreneurs.
