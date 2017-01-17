Vegan Fashion Designers Reach for Nex...

Vegan Fashion Designers Reach for Next Level: Venture Capital and Organized Supply Chain

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

Market sources say Versace is working on an expansion plan ahead of the listing and that its has recently held discussions with Tisci. The collection features co-branded items ranging from denim and camouflage jackets to a range of bags in three materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prestamo (Jan '12) Jan 16 marie 224
News Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... Dec '16 clackseoul 2
gotthisidea Oct '16 emykbass 1
News Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12) Oct '16 Ethanol subsidies 21
News A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Sep '16 Roberto 449
Strategic Investor Series A Terms Sep '16 WarrantLessTX 1
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,241 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC