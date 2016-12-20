VC investments dip 28% in 2016

VC investments dip 28% in 2016

Venture Capital investments dropped 28 per cent in value and 21 per cent in terms of number of deals in 2016, after touching the peak level in 2015. Though IT and ITeS companies continued to take away the larger share of investments, the total funding for the sector fell by 17 per cent.

