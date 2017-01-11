VC Firms Raise Most Since Dot-Com Era But Are Slow to Deploy It 30 minutes ago

VC Firms Raise Most Since Dot-Com Era...

Venture capital funds in the U.S. received the most money since the heady dot-com days, but they're moving more cautiously as their investments are slow to realize returns. The U.S. venture industry raised $41.6 billion last year, the highest since 2001, according to a report from research firm PitchBook Data and the National Venture Capital Association , a trade group.

