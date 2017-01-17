VC firms are about to start pitching the UK government for the A 400...
Venture capital firms with a taste for British startups can now apply for share of A 400 million being made available by the UK government. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced last November that the extra cash would be made available to VC funds, with an eye to stopping fast-growth tech firms being bought up by big overseas companies.
