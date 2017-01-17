VC Activity Drops 20% in 2016

VC Activity Drops 20% in 2016

11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Valley Daily

Venture capital deals dropped 20% in 2016 according to Venture Pulse, a quarterly report on global VC trends published by KPMG. After two strong years, both venture capital dollars invested and the number of deals in the United States declined substantially in 2016.

