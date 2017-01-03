USVP Announces the Death of William K...

USVP Announces the Death of William K. Bowes, Jr., Founder of U.S. Venture Partners

Bill passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, December 28. Bill was not only the founder of U.S. Venture Partners , he was one of the true pioneers of Silicon Valley and venture capital, bringing wealth and prominence to California and the U.S. economy as a whole. As a senior partner in corporate finance at Blyth & Co., Bill was the lead underwriter of both Hewlett-Packard and Raychem.

