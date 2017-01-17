Up for sale: Nazareth-based VC seeks buyers for 3 startups
NGT3 partners, from right to left: Zohar Gendler, Managing Partner & CEO, Dr. Salvador Pascual, founder and owner of the Jose Manuel Pascual Company, Gary Jacobs, Managing Director of Jacobs Investment Company LLC and Noreen Gordon Sablotsky, VP portfolio development, Jacobs investment Company LLC Nazareth-based venture capital fund NGT3 is looking to sell three of its portfolio companies to strategic investors in the first half of 2018 to create a return for investors and boost the motivation of other potential entrepreneurs, especially from the Arab sector.
