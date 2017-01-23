Tricentis Raises $165 Million to Deli...

Tricentis Raises $165 Million to Deliver Continuous Testing at the Speed of DevOps

Insight Venture Partners Backs Company's Approach to Achieving Test Automation Rates of More Than 90 Percent; Software Testing Market Projected to Reach $34 Billion in 2017 )-- Tricentis , the Continuous Testing Company for agile enterprise organizations, today announced that it has raised $165 million in Series B financing from Insight Venture Partners, a leading global private equity and venture capital firm. According to Nelson Hall, the global software testing market is expected to be a $34 billion industry in 2017.

