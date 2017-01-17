Treasury tweaks venture capital tax regime
Life for venture capital companies may become a little easier due to a proposed small, but significant, change to the way timing of finding initial investors for their investment funds is dealt with. Government announced the venture capital company regime several years ago to encourage equity funders to invest in small businesses.
