The VC firm set up by Skype's billionaire founder has backed a barcode scanning startup in a $7.5 million round Atomico, the venture capital company set up by Swedish billionaire Niklas ZennstrA m, the cofounder of Skype, has backed a barcode scanning startup called Scandit in a $7.5 million funding round. Founded in 2009 in Zurich by a team of PhD graduates and former researchers from ETH Zurich, MIT and IBM Research, Scandit has developed patented scanning technology that is designed to significantly decrease the amount of time it takes to scan a barcode.

