The private-investment firm that is opening its books to the public
The firm, which allows individual accredited investors to invest in startups, released its investment returns this week, showing unrealized net multiples of 2.3x for its 2012 "vintages" and 3.2x for 2013. The returns are unrealized in that the startups have yet to go public or see another kind of exit.
