Thayer Ventures Names Leland Pillsbury as Managing Director

7 hrs ago

Thayer Ventures, a venture capital firm focused specifically on innovation in travel technology, has appointed Leland "Lee" Pillsbury as managing director, and launched its third investment fund, targeted to raise $100 million to invest in disruptive companies in the $10 trillion global travel and hospitality industry. Pillsbury is co-founder and co-chairman of Thayer Lodging Group, a Brookfield Company; founder of the Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship at the Cornell School of Hospitality Administration; chairman of the board of Interstate Hotels and founder of numerous other companies.

Chicago, IL

