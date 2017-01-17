Thailand's CP All and three funds compete for Polish retailer Zabka - sources
Jan 16 Thailand's top convenience store chain CP All Pcl and three private equity funds are competing to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa Partners, in a deal valued at up to 1.5 billion euros , sources familiar with the transaction said. A sale of Zabka comes at a time when some policies of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party are considered an investment risk.
