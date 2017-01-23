Start-ups in India: Border security startup CRON System gets funding from YourNest
New Delhi, Jan 23 : YourNest, an early stage venture capital firm, has invested an undisclosed amount in defence Internet-of-Things start-up CRON Systems, according to media reports. The border security start up will receive a pre-series A round funding for research and development and hiring of talent, from the investing firms new fund, YourNest India VC Fund, which was launched in Sep with a Rs 300-crore corpus., media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Jan 20
|Leo1963
|450
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Jan 16
|marie
|224
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC