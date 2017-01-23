Start-ups in India: Border security startup CRON System gets funding from YourNest

New Delhi, Jan 23 : YourNest, an early stage venture capital firm, has invested an undisclosed amount in defence Internet-of-Things start-up CRON Systems, according to media reports. The border security start up will receive a pre-series A round funding for research and development and hiring of talent, from the investing firms new fund, YourNest India VC Fund, which was launched in Sep with a Rs 300-crore corpus., media reported.

