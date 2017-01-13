SPACES Inc. Raises Additional $6.5 Mi...

SPACES Inc. Raises Additional $6.5 Million, Including Investment by...

SPACES Inc., the virtual reality and mixed reality company launched in 2016 by VR pioneers from DreamWorks Animation, has raised an additional $6.5 million in funding, led by China-based Songcheng Performances Development Co. Ltd., with additional investment from SPACES Inc., the virtual reality company launched in 2016 by VR pioneers from DreamWorks Animation, today announced that it has raised an additional $6.5 million in funding, led by top Chinese theme park company Songcheng Performance Development, along with investment by Comcast Ventures, which will allow it to build a bold newera of VR-enabled parks and attractions.

