SPACES Inc. Raises Additional $6.5 Million, Including Investment by...
SPACES Inc., the virtual reality and mixed reality company launched in 2016 by VR pioneers from DreamWorks Animation, has raised an additional $6.5 million in funding, led by China-based Songcheng Performances Development Co. Ltd., with additional investment by Comcast Ventures, which will allow it to build a bold newera of VR-enabled parks and attractions.
