Silicon Valley Cash Is Still Chasing Blood Despite Theranos Bust
Theranos Inc. last year, investors are betting that some of the disgraced blood-testing startup's lofty medical goals might still have a kernel of promise -- at other companies. Grail, a company backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, said on Thursday that it's expecting to raise a record $1 billion on the promise of a blood test to detect early-stage cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC