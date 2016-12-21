Security VCs Predict Rise In Managed ...

Security VCs Predict Rise In Managed Security Services In 2017

Read more: CRN

Security industry venture capitalists said the role of managed security service providers will become more important as enterprise customers deal with a new host of security concerns. "I see a continued significant expansion in the market for managed security services," said Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director at Allegis Capital, a cybersecurity-dedicated venture capital firm that focuses on early-stage investments.

