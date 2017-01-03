Sebi relaxes rules for angel funds to boost startup funding1 hour ago
New Delhi, Jan 5 : To give a fillip to startup funding, markets regulator Sebi has relaxed its rules for investment by angel funds, including allowing them to invest in up to five-year old entities. Besides, the lock-in requirement has been reduced from three years to one year for angel funds and their minimum investment threshold has been slashed from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC