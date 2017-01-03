Sebi relaxes rules for angel funds to boost startup funding1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 5 : To give a fillip to startup funding, markets regulator Sebi has relaxed its rules for investment by angel funds, including allowing them to invest in up to five-year old entities. Besides, the lock-in requirement has been reduced from three years to one year for angel funds and their minimum investment threshold has been slashed from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

