SCB's DV to focus on investing in start-ups

Digital Ventures , the venture-capital arm of Thailand's third-largest bank by assets, Siam Commercial Bank, is giving more weightage this year to direct investment in start-ups specialising in financial services to tap the B2B market. SCB founded DV in February last year to oversee the bank's investment in financial technology and the development of financial innovations, with an initial investment budget of Bt1.76 billion.

