Sarcos Robotics Announces Second Closing of $15.625 Million Series A Financing
This financing, together with development funding secured from its customers and partners, brought Sarcos' total 2016 funding to more than $25 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand the Sarcos team, commercialize Sarcos' advanced robotics technologies and expand its sales and marketing efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec 6
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC