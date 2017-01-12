Reserves
One very important thing that separates a strong VC firm from all other sources of capital is that the best VC firms reserve capital for follow-on financings for their portfolio companies and can be counted on to participate in subsequent financing rounds. This is not true for angel investors, seed funds, growth funds, and strategic investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at A VC.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC