Randy Berholtz Appointed to Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc. Board of Directors
Mr. Berholtz brings with him over twenty-five years of experience in corporate development, business development, commercial and legal matters. In addition, he brings substantial experience in working directly with public companies in the OTC and Nasdaq markets and with private and public financings for such entities. Mr. Berholtz currently is the founding partner of the Sorrento Valley Law Group.
