Q&A-Sky9 founder highlights China deep tech as VC funding magnet

10 hrs ago

Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said. Ron Cao, founder of Sky9 Capital, which holds a stake in Meituan Dianping, answered questions in the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

