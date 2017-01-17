Q&A-Sky9 founder highlights China deep tech as VC funding magnet
Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said. Ron Cao, founder of Sky9 Capital, which holds a stake in Meituan Dianping, answered questions in the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.
