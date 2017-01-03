Proterra nabs $140 million as electri...

Proterra nabs $140 million as electric bus maker sees 2017 IPO

3 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Proterra, a Silicon Valley maker of electric transit buses, said it raised $140 million as it accelerates manufacturing in the U.S. before a possible initial public offering this year. The venture funding is the company's fifth round, and Proterra Chief Executive Officer Ryan Popple said he expects it to be the last before taking the company public late this year or in 2018.

