Ozy Media Raises $10 Million During Latest Round of Funding
Ozy Media has raised $10 million in its third round of funding, led by venture-capital firm GSV Capital, which brings the Silicon Valley startup's total amount raised to $35 million. The company will use these funds to invest in additional editorial staff that "discover and report on important cutting edge stories being told nowhere else," according to the company.
