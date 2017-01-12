One size fits all VC funding a missed...

One size fits all VC funding a missed opportunity

He's done the rounds of angel investors and venture capitalists and John Kelly has some words of advice for the Turnbull government: putting all your eggs in the venture capital basket for ensuring more Australian biotech outfits commercialise their technology locally is not the way to go. In December, the government finalised $500 million to be invested via three venture capital funds aimed at getting biotech discoveries to market, with the government putting up $250 million, which is to be matched by private investors.

