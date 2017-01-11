NVCA Adds New Award Categories for 2017

The National Venture Capital Association has added three new award categories to the lineup of awards that will be presented at the 2017 NVCA Leadership Gala to be held at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA the evening of March 8, 2017. The new award categories include the Rising Star Award, Excellence in Healthcare Innovation Award and the Venture Firm of the Year Award.

