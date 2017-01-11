NVCA Adds New Award Categories for 2017
The National Venture Capital Association has added three new award categories to the lineup of awards that will be presented at the 2017 NVCA Leadership Gala to be held at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA the evening of March 8, 2017. The new award categories include the Rising Star Award, Excellence in Healthcare Innovation Award and the Venture Firm of the Year Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find...
|Dec '16
|clackseoul
|2
|gotthisidea
|Oct '16
|emykbass
|1
|Perry Drops 'Vulture Capitalism' from Speech (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Ethanol subsidies
|21
|A genetics company founded by former Twitter ex...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Sep '16
|Roberto
|449
|Strategic Investor Series A Terms
|Sep '16
|WarrantLessTX
|1
|FEDERAL CONTRACTING HOMELAND SECURITY Business ...
|Aug '16
|Pat Dane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC