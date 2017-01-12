NGDATA Scores $9.4M Series B Funding
NGDATA, a customer data and marketing company, announced the closing of a $9.4 million Series B investment round on Thursday, bringing the company's total investment to-date to $20 million. Led by Idinvest Partners, and with participation from previous investors Pamica, SmartFin Capital, Capricorn Venture Partners and Nausicaa Ventures, the new financing will be funneled into product development and company expansion.
