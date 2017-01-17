Neurala Announces $14 Million Series A to Bring Deep Learning Neural...

Based on work originally developed for NASA, 'The Neurala Brain' enables a new generation of smart products that learn, adapt and interact with their environment in real time. BOSTON-January 18, 2017-Neurala, the software company that has invented The Neurala Brain, a deep learning neural networks platform that is making smart products like toys, cameras and self-driving cars more autonomous, interactive and useful, today announced the closing of a $14 million series A funding round.

