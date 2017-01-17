Neufund raises a 2M for its blockchai...

Neufund raises a 2M for its blockchain-based venture fund

Berlin-based Neufund has raised a 2 million from Christoph Maire's Atlantic Labs, Klaas Kersting and a group of superangels. Neufund will use the funding to build an open platform for investors to acquire startup equity in the form of tradable crypto tokens.

