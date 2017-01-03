Mobike gets US$215 million in series D funding

Chinese bicycle-sharing start-up Mobike said Friday that it raised US$215 million in its series D financing round, led by Tencent Holdings and global private equity company Warburg Pincus. Chinese online travelling company Ctrip, hotel operator Huazhu Hotels Group and private equity firm TPG are also among the new strategic investors in this round of financing, Mobike said in a statement.

