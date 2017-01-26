Meet the Dubliner who is the CIA's go-to smart guy for cyber security tech start-ups

Alex O'Cinneide's cyber security VC fund has a 320m to invest in start-ups, but Ireland's tech sector needs to up its game If your tech start-up specialises in some aspect of cyber security and wants to work with, or investment from, the CIA or the US Air Force, Dubliner Alex O'Cinneide is the man you need to talk to. He is head of one of the world's leading cyber security venture capital funds, Paladin Europe which has a 320m to invest - a few million of which is money he's made from merging his green energy investment firm Gore Street Capital with Paladin Capital's broader a 1bn group of VC funds.

